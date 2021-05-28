Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $109.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.