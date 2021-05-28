Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -161.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

