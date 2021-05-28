Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,593 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

APH stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. 19,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,234. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.