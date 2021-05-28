Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 753 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $198.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

