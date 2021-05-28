Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 427,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 337,019 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 289,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,343,018. The company has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

