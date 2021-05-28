Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,622. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

