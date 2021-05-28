Semux Market Cap Tops $229,074.95 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $229,074.95 and approximately $57.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00016941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009548 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003044 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.