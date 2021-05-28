Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.21

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.21 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 120.20 ($1.57). Senior shares last traded at GBX 118.30 ($1.55), with a volume of 791,038 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.56. The company has a market cap of £530.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

