Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 349 ($4.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Monday.

SENS stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £248.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.10.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

