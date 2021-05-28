Sepio Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,200 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.