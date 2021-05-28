Sepio Capital LP Has $200,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. EQ LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000.

IVOO stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $115.15 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.59.

