Sepio Capital LP Has $282,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,744 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.