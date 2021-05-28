Sepio Capital LP Has $296,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AMETEK by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AMETEK by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average is $123.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

