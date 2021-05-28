Sepio Capital LP Invests $510,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.8% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,136,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,043,000 after purchasing an additional 254,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.