Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,964 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK opened at $153.42 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

