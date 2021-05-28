ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 42,153 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,426.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $5,216.40.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,647 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $4,704.63.

On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $1,304.24.

On Friday, April 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $10,250.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $17,864.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $16,686.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14.

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.

SREV opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.95.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

