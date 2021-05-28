SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SFL by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,191,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

