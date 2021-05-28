SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.80. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $114.80.
SFS Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.