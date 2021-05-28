SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SGSOY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.62. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.8901 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. SGS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

