Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

