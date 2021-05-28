Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,031 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $259.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.00 and a 200 day moving average of $227.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

