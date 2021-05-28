Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,900 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Shares of BAP opened at $131.50 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

