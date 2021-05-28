Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9,510.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $471.83 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $486.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,902 shares of company stock worth $29,803,500 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

