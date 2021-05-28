Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $279.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

