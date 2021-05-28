Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.48 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.