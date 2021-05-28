Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 31,377 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 176.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,377 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.