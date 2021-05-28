Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $860,985.25 and $1.93 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00010926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00317816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00187078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00788873 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

