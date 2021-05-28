Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 91,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,061. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

