Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 88,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

