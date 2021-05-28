Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,152 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $71.27. 30,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

