Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,579 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 399,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

