Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

PSEC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 15,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

