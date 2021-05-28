Short Interest in ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Declines By 83.7%

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ABCE stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. ABCO Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
ABCO Energy Company Profile
