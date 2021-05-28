Short Interest in ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Declines By 83.7%

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABCE stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. ABCO Energy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Get ABCO Energy alerts:

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ABCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.