Short Interest in Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Expands By 189.5%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the April 29th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS ASPCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 31,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 971.88% and a negative net margin of 2,251.06%.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.