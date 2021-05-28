Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Decreases By 95.7%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Aedifica stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $121.35 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.