Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Rises By 290.2%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 290.2% from the April 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.00. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akumin will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

