Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Increases By 136.8%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, an increase of 136.8% from the April 29th total of 96,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ASYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a PE ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

