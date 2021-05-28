Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rises By 250.3%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, an increase of 250.3% from the April 29th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beach Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 5,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

