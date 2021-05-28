Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Declines By 79.6%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the April 29th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 39,796,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,034,116. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile
