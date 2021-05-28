Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Declines By 79.6%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the April 29th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 39,796,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,034,116. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company is based in Grass Valley, California.

