Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Drops By 92.4%

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the April 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. 3,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,060. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

