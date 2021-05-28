Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Drops By 92.4%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the April 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. 3,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,060. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

