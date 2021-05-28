Short Interest in Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Rises By 7,266.7%

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 7,266.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,048,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCTC opened at $0.01 on Friday. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

