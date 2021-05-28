Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Grows By 90,766.7%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a growth of 90,766.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,401,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DUFRY opened at $6.18 on Friday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

