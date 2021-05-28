Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Drops By 57.4%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the April 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDRY opened at $18.30 on Friday. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

