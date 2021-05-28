Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Grows By 109.6%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the April 29th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.63 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.