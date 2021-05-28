Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 710.7%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 710.7% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IPXHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Inpex
