Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 710.7%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 710.7% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IPXHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.