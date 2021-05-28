Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Rises By 513.7%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 513.7% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGXT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,051. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 420.64% and a negative return on equity of 906.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.