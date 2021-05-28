Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Rises By 117.9%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the April 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. 7,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.
