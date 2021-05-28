Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Rises By 117.9%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the April 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. 7,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

