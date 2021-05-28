Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Increases By 147.8%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,400 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the April 29th total of 1,521,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37,704.0 days.

OTCMKTS JDHIF remained flat at $$15.00 on Friday. JD Health International has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, such as online consultation and prescription renewal, chronic disease management, family doctor, and consumer healthcare services, as well as health management and intelligent healthcare solutions.

