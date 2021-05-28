Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Expands By 900.0%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $64.65. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

