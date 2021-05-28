Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Drops By 52.1%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the April 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LFER opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Life On Earth has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider. Its products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. The company focuses on technologies that include IOT, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

