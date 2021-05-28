Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Drops By 52.1%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the April 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LFER opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Life On Earth has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Life On Earth Company Profile
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.